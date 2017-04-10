Ross W. Lee: As Easter approaches, what it means to be Christian

It’s Easter 2017, a good time to consider how socially unacceptable it is to be a Christian these days.
If you attend church, consider the radical propositions that your attendance represents: There is a loving God who created everything (we didn’t evolve from primordial goo); humans rejected God’s love by sinning (there is such a thing as sin, and it’s bad for us); God loves us and sent us only son to become one of us and die for our sins (Jesus is God, became human and died on the cross); Jesus rose from the dead and returned to heaven, and those who believe in Jesus will do likewise when they die.
These core truths of Christianity don’t make for comfortable discussion at parties, in the workplace, or in the public square. In fact, they frequently raise accusations of Christians being intolerant, outdated, haters or superstitious. Many would like to take some sins off the list to make the faith more modern and welcoming. The problem is, men didn’t make up the list; God did. This Easter consider this message: search for the truth and don’t be deceived. It’s not my truth or your truth, but God’s truth and it does exist.
Ross W. Lee, Modesto
