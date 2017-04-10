Mike Simpson: In my work clothes, no pharmacy would fill a prescription for painkillers

My wife went to the dentist and he prescribed pain medicine: Norco. I had been working with my son before picking up the script and taking it to Walgreens. They told me they were out of it, as well as Walmart, SaveMart, RiteAid, CVS. Most ever stops stops to fill a script.
I go home and get cleaned up and my wife and I go to Target. So I check back with the CVS. Sure we have Norco, 20 minutes.
Did you receive a shipment, I asked. No! Now they have it.
I guess clothes do make the man. I asked each store why it was not available the first time. All said DEA rules. I was upset because my wife had to suffer for hours.
My daughter says it took her a week to get Norco. I called San Francisco DEA office. I’m told it’s not their rules. I call Washington’s DEA headquarters. Again, not their rules. But they do limit supplies to pharmacies. DEA says pharmacies should screen their customers by sight. They need to make sure meds are available when doctors order them. I understand this is a huge problem in many cities and DEA selected Modesto as one.
Mike Simpson, Modesto
