Margarita Contreras: Cars traveling far too fast on Hatch, with deadly outcomes

I have lived on Hatch Road for three years and in those three years I have lost two dogs because of unsafe and high speeds allowed on this road. I have seen multiple animals run over in front of my home. There are houses all along this road with children, parents and animals. There have been incidents where kids are walking along the dirt sidewalks and cars are going 50 or 70 miles an hour with no intent of slowing down.
There should be something done to ensure safety – lower speed limits, speed bumps, more surveillance. I understand we expect our fellow Modestans to follow the laws and be considerate of pedestrians, but that isn’t in the case. I am a witness to deaths of animals and car accidents occurring every other day. I believe we should have the right to feel safe where we live and not be afraid of a car running us over or crashing into our homes. I hope the city can come to a conclusion and help us keep our homes, our children and our beloved animals safe from vehicles.
Margarita Contreras, Modesto
