Ann Bowler: Trump should not have launched on Syria without Congressional OK

I may not agree with many of Representative Tom McClintock’s ideas, but I certainly agree with him about the problems in Syria when he stated, “The Syrian government’s use of chemical weapons is an atrocity.” I also agree with McClintock when he declared, “I am deeply concerned that the president is preparing to order acts of war against the government of Syria without Congressional authorization. The Constitution clearly and unmistakably vests Congress with the soul prerogative to declare war. The president’s authority as commander-in-chief to order a military attack on foreign government is implicitly limited by the Constitution.”
Now that our president has ignored our Constitution and America has bombed Syria, these questions beg to be answered:
What will the ramifications of America’s actions be? And how should we, the American people, respond to our president’s lack of respect for our Constitution?
Anne Bowler, Granite Bay
