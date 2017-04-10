Juliet Moradian: Coulter is the perfect modern woman, don’t ruin her visit by calling names

I recently saw the Sunday article about Ann Coulter. It truly is shocking to me that you point her out as a racist hater. For once there is a woman in the history of the USA who has the brain, courage and the looks. For once there is some appreciation of a woman/author with those qualities, along with the payment of a decent fee. I understand that Californians are not used to the beauty and the brain in a woman, but why The Bee?
Calling Coulter a racist is just like calling Michael Angelo a homosexual, because he sculpted nude men like David and Moses to show off their great bodies, brain and powerful pose, but his statue of a woman is St. Mary covered up holding her dead Son of God.
Please don’t spoil this generous invitation by a true gentleman of Modesto. Please don’t spoil this special new image of an American woman. We have seen too many of Anna Nicole Smiths, dying of overdoses. Hillary Clintons hiding behind their cheating pervert husbands for a seat in Senate and getting cash from third world countries to help them further their corruption and exploitation of society. For once people with some brains are talking, please stay calm and let us enjoy
Juliet Moradian, Turlock
