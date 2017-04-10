Tom Hampson: Democrats are the problem

We hear all this news about President Trump’s connection to Russia “fixing” or “influencing” the outcome of the 2016 election. I have only one question: Since Hillary Clinton got 3 million more popular votes than President Trump, how can anyone say it was rigged?
The Demos are whining about the vote for Supreme Court justice. Sen. Chuck Schumer wants a up-or-down vote. Yet Democrat Harry Reid changed the rules when Demos controlled the Senate and introduced what? The “nuclear option.” Now it looks like the President and his campaign were spied on also. Last week Susan Rice stated she was not aware of any phone taps. Now she is starting to remember. People that leak security information need to go to jail, Republican or Democrat. Put Susan Rice’s back against the wall and maybe, just maybe, when these people face prison time they might start talking about the people above them that ordered these breaches.
Quit whining and start helping to get this country back on track. Demos suddenly have all the solutions. Problem is, they are the problem.
Tom Hampson, Modesto
