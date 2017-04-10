Marcus Cuevas: Schools should prioritize safety ahead of attendance

The schools worry about senior attendance more than they worry about bullying. They do everything they possibly can to get seniors to school on time, but don’t really pay any attention to the bullying happening on campus.
For example, the seniors at Central Valley High School are limited to 20 unexcused absences. Twenty days sound like a lot. Once you miss a certain number of days, the school will start to take away graduation tickets. How is that OK for students with big families or with students who can’t afford to go to the doctor to get a doctor’s note?
In 2015 there was an eighth grade girl who was bullied constantly because she was born with a facial deformity named Goldenhar syndrome. She was bullied, picked on, threatened and more. Her parents talked to the school but nothing was done. That’s why schools should be worrying more about the safety of students than their senior attendance.
Marcus Cuevas, Ceres
