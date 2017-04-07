Samuel H. Newnam: Hillary won popular vote, so election couldn’t have been rigged

We hear all this news about President Trump’s connection to Russia “fixing” or “influencing” the outcome of the 2016 election. I have only one question: Since Hillary Clinton got 3 million more popular votes than President Trump, how can anyone say it was rigged?
The Democrats are whining about the nuclear option being used in the Senate. Sen. Charles Schumer wants an up or down vote. Yet Harry Reid (Democrat) changed the rules when Demos controlled the Senate.
Now it looks like the president and his campaign were spied on also. Last week Susan Rice stated she was not aware of any phone taps. Now she is starting to remember. People that leak security information need to go to jail. Republican or Democrat. Susan Rice. Put her back against the wall and maybe, just maybe when these people face prison time, they might start talking about the people above them that ordered these breaches. Quit whining and start helping to get this country back on track.
Demos suddenly have all the solutions. Problem is, they and their likes are the problem.
Samuel H. Newnam, Modesto
Editor’s note: No one has provided any evidence that phones at Trump Tower were tapped. As national security adviser to the Obama administration, Rice was authorized to request identities of Americans in communication with foreigners.
