Elaine Savaiki: Rural communities deserve high-speed internet access, too

Re “Broader bandwidth comes to Turlock” (Page 3B, Apr. 2): While it’s great that AT&T is finally expanding its fiber internet connections and upgrading its networks to more customers, there are still many communities – especially those in remote and rural areas – that don’t have essential landline phone access, 911 and emergency services and basic internet services due to AT&T’s neglect.
As the largest telecom provider in California, AT&T is responsible for keeping all its customers connected. And while this is a step in the right direction, customers and workers from throughout the state deserve much more from the telecommunication giant. It’s time for AT&T to start addressing all the issues hurting our communities, starting by providing quality maintenance of essential services and supporting the workers who maintain those services. All Californians deserve to stay connected with reliable, high-quality internet services – not just a select few.
Elaine Savaiki, President CWA Local 9333, Modesto
