Lloyd Castles: Just let fans make every call for every sport

Re “Penalty stirs controversy, puts rules in spotlight” (Page 1B, Apr. 4): Congratulations to the LPGA for finally allowing the fans to judge the sporting events! Now all of the three-letter sports (NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL) can throw away the instant replay and fire the striped shirts. The fans can call it all from their homes and sports bars across the nation! Professional sports will never be the same.
In all reality, its a disgrace to golf and any other sport when they allow the public to control the outcome of the contest. Lexi Thompson has been nothing but gracious since it happened and I truly believe her when she said she didn’t realize what she had done. If she had knowingly done it, I assume she would have called it on herself, because golf has always been a a sport where the players, as well as the judges, marshal themselves. Shame, shame LPGA
Lloyd Castles, Denair
Comments