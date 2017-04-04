Bill Jaques: You couldn’t wait a few months to fire city manager and save $128K?

Re “Differences cited in city manager’s departure” (Front page, March 31): Not that I am or was a Jim Holgersson fan, but I do believe in fiscal responsibility, just like our mayor alluded to as a reason for Holgersson’s firing. Well, I can imagine that if the mayor and the three disgusted city council members had to pay the $128K severance out of their pockets rather than city’s, they could have figured out a way to make it work.
Somehow, I find the waste of $128,000 of city funds less than fiscally responsible, especially when the differences are philosophical and not lack of performance or malfeasance. I hope Modesto voters can and do remember these intellectual giants when they come up for re-election. I’ll remind them.
Bill Jaques, Modesto
