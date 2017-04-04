Kathy Munoz: Yes, some Love Modesto projects will focus on helping senior citizens

Re “Seniors need help from volunteers” (Letters, April 1): I agree the Love Modesto projects can focus on the needs of senior members of our community. The project, Beyer/Sylvan at the Lakes Community Clean, aims to encourage each member within our borders to first look at the street they live on and to consider whether a senior neighbor needs help to clean gutters or their yard of debris. If not, they can focus on a main street or a park and help beautify the area. I hope everyone will visit Lovemodesto/projects.com and join us in loving our city. We have some spaces left. We love Modesto and its seniors! Thank you for your reminder that our seniors need our support.
Kathy Munoz, Modesto
Comments