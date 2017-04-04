Chuck Perine: Proud deputies have been invited to train in Jordan

Re “Deputies to Jordan? Not a brilliant idea” (Letters, Apr. 2): The writer has no understanding of law enforcement. Otherwise he wouldn’t have made the comment about “brilliant long-range thinking.” Everything about a law enforcement plan involves long-range planning. I think it is great that our deputies have the opportunity to train at one of the best facilities with the best trained officers. Our deputies will be able to bring that back to teach all law enforcement agencies in this area. Makes me and my family safer.
And we are not off the map. Our area is one of the largest agricultural production areas in the world and you don’t think that would be a target? Me I’m glad and proud our deputies are going.
Chuck Perine, Modesto
