Doug Farrow: Sending deputies to Jordan not exactly a brilliant idea

Re “Stanislaus SWAT members to train in Jordan” (Front page, March 31): Nobody ever accused “law enforcement” of brilliant long-range thinking. I have been telling my family, when terrorism makes the news, how lucky we are to be in “small town America,” safely off the radar, far away from any major city.
Yes Sheriff (Adam) Christianson, you look cool standing next to the special-ops soldier. I hope McClatchy does not send this story up the chain. Furthermore, I hope there are no plans for building a missile silo in the foothills.
Boston did not need training on how to fight bombers. They needed training on how to spot them. Any terrorists who come here won’t be in combat dress or carrying military weapons.
Please don’t run for higher office Sheriff.
Doug Farrow, Modesto
