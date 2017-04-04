Francis A. Avila Jr.: Bee’s support of Gorsuch nothing less than hypocritical

Re “Democrats must consider Gorsuch on his merits alone” (Page 2D, March 26): In an ostensibly high-minded editorial on Judge Neil Gorsuch, the editors could not resist venting their spleen against Mitch McConnell. The editors were shocked, I say shocked, to find politics intruding into the sacred deliberations of judicial nominations! Spare us your pearl-clutching hypocrisy as the entire political universe knows that were the situation precisely reversed, the Democrats would have done exactly the same. (See rule, Biden; corollary, Schumer.)
The editors say sensibly enough that Judge Gorsuch should be confirmed on his “merits,” but the behavior of Senate Democrats was anything but a dispassionate inquiry. Their frustration to find something, anything, to discredit him was comical. Their formulaic attacks followed the same script: 1) cherry pick a case in which Gorsuch ruled against a sympathetic party; 2) distort the legal issues which controlled his decision; 3) end with unsupported allegations about how this case shows he is “against the little guy.” The consistent idea running through these attacks is that Judge Gorsuch should reach the “right” result even when counter to the law.
It’s a little late for the editors to moan about the kabuki theater that judicial nominations have become.
Francis A. Avila Jr., Modesto
