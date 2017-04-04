Joel Bernard: Worried about our country’s direction? Join ‘be the change’ in Turlock

We believe the current political environment, in which policies are being proposed, developed, and implemented, is damaging to our country. We believe issues including (but not limited to) healthcare, education, the environment and a free press are in danger. We believe the only way to protect the well-being of our nation and communities is for concerned citizens to join the conversation, become politically active and have their voices heard.
To this end, we have created a grassroots community group comprised of citizens across the political spectrum who believe in a set of core values. We invite any and all concerned individuals to join our cause. For more information, visit us at www.bethechangeturlock.com
Joel Bernard, Turlock
