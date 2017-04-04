Armando M. Flores: GOP ignores a rapidly changing future by inviting Coulter

In demographic terms, the GOP in Stanislaus County is a reflection of the 1950s, as are Modesto Irrigation District, Modesto City School board, area city councils, the board of supervisors, business chambers and non-profit organizations. Thus, Ann Coulter, with a 1950s mentality, is a good fit for the GOP’s annual dinner. The event will likely be a homogenous and minority-free zone.
The GOP can choose who and what it wants to hear. Apparently, they want to hear Ann Coulter.
Since we Latinos currently account for only a small proportion of voters, elected officials, civic and business leaders, it is upon us to change the status quo. The tipping point will soon occur when the population shifts to majority-Latino in this county and Latino voter growth and political empowerment take hold, as is the trend around the state. The current pool of voters will decline and be replaced by a wave of new and diverse voters. For now, the status quo is safe and Republicans can hand off to one another the reins of power to the exclusion of Latinos.
Would not it be better or all of us if the GOP embraced the future now?
Armando M. Flores, Modesto
