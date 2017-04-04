E. Marietta Kummerle: City staff professional, courteous and competent

I recently called the city of Modesto planning department to get some information. Maria answered my call and actually identified herself. She continued to help me in a patient and cheerful manner. After my call was transferred, I was helped by Philip, who also identified himself. Again, my call was treated with the same professionalism and courtesy. Thank you both for setting an example of customer service and identifying yourselves. You both went out of your way to find the answers. It was appreciated and refreshing.
E. Marietta Kummerle, Modesto
Comments