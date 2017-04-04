Jeff Earl: Knowing DUI checkpoint locations keeps drunks off road; so why not tell us?

Re “DUI checkpoints in Modesto this weekend” (Page 4A, March 31): In The Modesto Bee’s law and order section, I found it very disturbing report: Modesto police are actually keeping DUI checkpoints secret for a reason the average driver couldn’t believe. The reports clearly states that letting the public know checkpoint whereabouts has actually “shown to lower the number of people driving under the influence.” This is an exact quote from the article.
Safety on the road should be a prime importance to everyone before they drink and get behind the wheel of an automobile. We can only can speculate as to why the police might want to hand out more tickets and make more DUI arrests. I support our understaffed police department, but is this just about increasing revenue?
Jeff Earl, Modesto
