Ron Harding: Recall Jerry Brown for the good of the state

Jerry Brown should be recalled or impeached. In his “Moonbeam” phase, Brown and his Secretary of Transportation, Adriana Genturko, redirected the gas tax to the general fund to employ the poor. The discussion at the time was that the roads would suffer from lack of funds for repair. That was spun by Brown and now we are living the reality of the current road system. This new tax is really a sham to fund his new high-speed rail system. The new tax fund is for “transportation,” not specific for road repair.
We fell for the lies of Brown on his pitch to expedite repairs to infrastructure during the last election process – which was a sham to allow building of the twin tunnel project without having to go the voters. Brown has squandered Californians’ tax moneys in so many ways on so many meaningless and misdirected issues such as hiring Eric Holder just to defend his misdirected wishes for a totally socialistic state. Brown lies and cannot be trusted. Brown, for the good of the state, must go.
Ron Harding, Modesto
