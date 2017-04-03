Claudia C. Martinez: Women are not toys, and ads shouldn’t depict them as objects

There has always been sex appeal in advertising. Since 1817, tobacco companies targeted men with an attractive woman on the front of a cigarette package. Back then attractiveness was a woman’s neck and ankles, barely showing any skin. Still, it was considered sex in advertising. Nowadays attractive women are practically naked with minimal clothing in advertising.
Many people say sex can’t be outlawed because “sex always sells,” but one may question, does it really? According to the article, “Sex and Marketing: How to Use Sex in Your Advertising” (PsychologyforMarketers.com) we are programmed to pay attention to three major survival tactics: food, danger and sex.
Sex in advertising can result in more bad than good. Most sexual advertisements disturb people and is especially offensive toward women. To the viewer, sexually oriented advertisements can be misleading: people often forgetting about what’s being sold and this can result in a decline of customers. Though some may see no problem in the use of sex in advertising, it’s very clear to others that it belittles women as a whole and destroys adolescents brains as well as mindsets. The fact that women are represented a “toy” is not right!
Claudia C. Martinez, Modesto
