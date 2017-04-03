Letters to the Editor

April 3, 2017 2:05 PM

Loraine Haugen: Trump should know, our armed forces have always fought well

I am amazed and appalled at Donald Trump’s statement that our troops are now fighting like never before! How dare he say such a terrible lie! As a member of a family that lost a loved one in the Pacific in 1943 and another in the Middle East in 1999, who were fighting for him as well as our country. I am sure that they were heroes as were all the others, both dead and alive. I have no doubt that they were fighting, as have all of the ones that have before. This so-called president who tends to insult us on a daily basis should look to his own actions before casting stones at our service men and women. Shame on you.

Loraine Haugen, Modesto

