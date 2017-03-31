Robin Cole: Denham voted to allow internet companies to sell our information

I spent days calling Congressman Jeff Denham’s office asking him to vote against the ACA repeal/replacement. It didn’t go to a vote, but odds are Denham would have voted for it. It’s what he does. He votes right down the party line, regardless of how it may hurt people in his district. He did it again Tuesday – voting for SJ 34, a repeal of rules that would restrict internet providers from selling information about our browsing history.
I spend too much time on Pinterest. But what I look at isn’t the point. Jeff Denham is more concerned about his party standing than losing his seat; basically he’s not afraid of us. He doesn’t seem to care about us, or maybe he’s just afraid of going up against the rest of the Republican Party and Donald Trump.
Sadly, I won’t be able to speak out at the Town Hall he’s scheduled for April 17 in Denair. Hopefully some of you will be able to attend and call him out on his cowardice; Jeff’s true color is yellow, not red, white or blue.
Check out Jeff’s voting record at votesmart.org,
Robin Cole, Tracy
