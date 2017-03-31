Dennis Thomas: What an entertaining cast of characters the Donald has assembled

Do you remember the hilarious book by Jimmy Breslin, “The Gang That Couldn’t shoot Straight”? Well, if you are watching what’s happening in D.C. right now you can’t help but laugh out loud. You have “The Boss,” aka the President, trying to get his underlings to do his business and they keep falling all over themselves. There’s Sean Spicer, the press secretary, who you can’t tell if he’s lying or just making it up. Then you have Kellyanne Conway, who can’t say a complete sentence. Then there’s Jeff Sessions who can’t get out of anyone’s way. It just goes downhill from there.
You can’t make this stuff up.
With the GOP in control of the House and Senate you would think repealing Obamacare would be a slam dunk. But no. They’ve have been practicing for seven years and it went nowhere! Now all the fingerpointing has started. Its like Abbott & Costello’s “Who’s on first” routine.
Next up, Devin Nunes doing his interpretation of “The Keystone Cops” running back and forth; secret meetings at night; meeting spies in dark places. I can’t wait til the movie comes out.
Call it: “Boss Haug and His Minions Do D.C.”
Dennis Thomas, Modesto
Comments