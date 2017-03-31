Shelly Scribner: Safety pin signifies safety for those who are suffering

I wear a safety pin above my heart. It means “You are safe with me, I stand beside you.”
The pin gives people hope that someone will be there for them. I think Rep. Jeff Denham should wear one. I think President Donald Trump and all his friends in Washington should wear one. But they should also live by the words and show compassion for the people of the USA and of the world. They should start thinking about what they’re doing.
We all need health care, education, clean air, clean energy and good, honest ideas about solving global warming. We need money for science. This list could go on and on – honesty, respect, help healing the sick, feeding the poor, guidance for the men and women in prison. I am sure if they thought about these things, they could set a fine example. Isn’t this why they were elected?
Shelly Scribner, Modesto
Comments