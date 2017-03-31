Letters to the Editor

March 31, 2017 3:43 PM

Mark Marotz: Efforts of emergency workers from Ripon, Escalon will never be forgotten

A note of sincere appreciation to the Ripon fire and police departments and paramedics, and the Escalon ambulance crew. Words alone cannot express our thanks for your efforts on Friday March 24 at my home in Ripon. To fire chief Dennis Bitters, Neil Green, Pedro Avila, Andrew Gall, Drake Vizcarra, the Escalon ambulance team members, chaplains Randy and Jaime Eskes – all of you are God-sent. True professionals.

Your tireless efforts to resuscitate my wife of 33 years, Julie Marotz, as I stood by in a state of shock and disbelief, did not go unnoticed. I will never forget any of you, and how wonderful it has been to live in this town for the past 31 years because of people like you. May God bless all of you and your families each and every day. Again, a most heartfelt thanks to all of you.

Mark Marotz and family, Ripon

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Watch five years of April’s Sierra snowpack from space

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos