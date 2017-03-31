Ann Jones: Trump’s tax reform will cost most of us plenty

Vladimir Putin’s playbook appears to be Donald Trump’s agenda: Increase his net worth and that of his confidants; control the press; seek revenge on those not supportive of him; use lies and manipulation.
The main difference between two: Putin is focused and long on patience; Trump is short on both counts.
It looks like “repeal and replace Obamacare” was not really one of Trump’s priorities. After 17 days, in spite of heavy lobbying by the insurance companies, his patience wore out and he decided to quit promoting Trumpcare. In actuality, Trumpcare had built in $2 billion in benefits for the wealthy top 2 percent and it was a precursor to his next agenda item of overhauling the tax code.
It’s due to be rolled out this August. Hold on to your wallets! Under the guise of simplifying the tax code we’ll no longer be able to deduct home mortgage interest as well as state and local taxes on our 2017 IRS forms. . That same top 2 percent will benefit with a decreased liability.
Grassroots activism works! Voicing our disdain for Trumpcare was effective. We’ll need a repeat when the “simplified” tax code is rolled out.
Ann Jones, Modesto
Comments