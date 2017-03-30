Brendt Noon Jr.: Osmundson knew all along district would move with him

Over the past couple of years, I’ve spoken with Gary Osmondson a couple times about some local Oakdale Irrigation District issues. He was already on the OID board and the fall election was coming up in 2015. He mentioned he had acquired a new piece of property off Milnes Road and was going to build a house on it. I asked if the property was in his district? Gary said no, that the property wasn’t, but he had been assured that district lines could be moved around his house so he could stay on the board.
Fast forward to recent news, and what do I see in The Modesto Bee but one plan from OID that would manipulate or gerrymander the districts to keep Gary Osmundson in office. What are the three good old boys up to? Gary, stop manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency and recuse yourself from any discussion on redistricting!
Brendt Noon Jr., Oakdale
Comments