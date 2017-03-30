Adlai Frederickson: What happened to ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’?

After eight years of obstructing of any legislation or policy that would address financial collapse, corruption of our politics, environmental sanity, radical income/wealth inequality or creating jobs to fix our crumbling infrastructure, the Republicans are in power – quite possibly by using voter suppression and treasonous collusion with our enemy, Russia!
It is easy to see why their first order of business was to try to abolish Ethics and Oversight Committee as this administration has clearly demonstrated its desire to subvert the Constitution and eliminate the checks and balances of power. Conflicts of interest and contradictions abound.
“Make America Great Again”? The Trump budget proposal virtually eliminates all domestic spending in favor of boosting an already bloated Pentagon. He would cut Meals on Wheels for seniors and Big Bird for toddlers, oh, Planned Parenthood for women.
Fiscal Responsibility? Secret Service costs for guarding Trump Tower and his golfing trips to Florida most weekends go straight into Trump’s pocket.
Forgotten people? That might be true as heads were chosen to destroy the departments of education, environmental protection, energy, and state and.
Party of principles? The chairman of House Intelligence Committee committed espionage and the Attorney General committed a felony by lying to Congress.
Adlai Frederickson, Modesto
Comments