Steve Murov: Grading the Trump presidency so far

Grading was one of the most difficult and stressful tasks of my 37 years of teaching college chemistry. Giving failing grades is painful. In assigning provocative grades for Donald Trump’s first couple of months, it is hoped Trump and his supporters will reflect on these grades and consider a change of course from destructive to constructive actions.
Uniting Americans: F
Uniting Republicans: F
Appointments (Flynn, Pruitt, Perry, Bannon, Sessions): F
Diversity (17 white males in cabinet, 2 women, 1 African American, 1 Latino,1 Asian).
Health care reform: F
Travel Bans: F and F
Learns from mistakes (impossible because he never admits making them): F
Honesty and trust: F
Shows respect for others: F
Diplomacy (makes critical statements that come back to bite him, calling Democrats and Republicans “crooked,” “liar,” “bad,” “sick”): F
Environment (Pruitt, Perry, Keystone, air and water rules): F
Accepts responsibility (anything that goes wrong is someone else’s fault, e.g., the failure to repeal the Affordable Care Act): F
Regulations (wiped out environmental safeguards and transparency in one move): F
Role model (lies, bigotry, vulgarity): F
Relationship with others (excluding Russia): F
Positive Accomplishments (none known at this time): I (incomplete)
Slander and libel: A
Brainwashing (Trump supporters unconditionally accept what he says): A
Impulsiveness (acts without evidence and without considering outcomes): A
Hypocrisy: A
Petulance: A
Steve Murov, Modesto
