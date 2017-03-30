Karen Bucio: A great way to remember, celebrate Ernie Bucio

I want to thank all the good people for supporting the Ernie Bucio Music Scholarship Fundraiser, March 12. We raised $3,382 for fund, which is administered by MJC. To our raffle sponsors, your generous contributions allowed us to add to our scholarship pot. Ruthie Carrillo (Ernie’s sister) and Connie Bucio (Ernie’s mom) were in charge of running the raffle.
In addition to all the people who supported the cause, I thank all the musicians who volunteered their time and fine musicianship – members of Camaraderie, Central Valley Brass, TRIO, Hilmar Community Band, Gottschalk Music Center Concert Band, Ernie Bucio’s Little Big Band, NewHorizonJazz, New Horizons Concert Band, David Dow’s Open Jam, the MJC Jazz Band and Shock Wave.
Lastly, I thank Hanibal and his loyal workers at the Barkin’ Dog Grill who hosted this event on a day the restaurant is usually closed, and also for his generous donation. Ernie was godfather to Hanibal’s son, Atanous.
It is an exhausting but rewarding event. We all got a chance to remember Ernie and at the same time carry on his efforts to help upcoming young musicians. This year is dedicated to Evin Yadegar, who was sorely missed.
Karen Bucio, Ceres
