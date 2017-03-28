Sabrina Cota: Some of those crazy school stories are real

School is a place where parents should feel comfortable leaving their students for the eight hours they have to be there. But have parents ever thought that the stories their students tell them about their teachers actions in the classrooms aren’t being exaggerated?
A recent incident took place in Stockton between and teacher and a female student in 2014. The student didn’t want to go into the pool during a high school P.E. class, so the teacher took it upon himself to try to drag her by her feet into the pool. She resisted the teacher pulling her for a minute before he finally left her alone. Her parents took action by showing the office what took place and the teacher was suspended immediately.
If all parents took action in such instances, schools would be safer for everyone. Teachers should see that there are consequences for what they say and do. If parents start taking their students “crazy” school stories seriously, it will help every child from possibly being bullied by someone they look up to.
Sabrina Cota, Central Valley High School senior, Ceres
