Lena Shirley: Seniors need help, and only volunteers can provide it

No one can hide the fact that we have more senior citizens. The Baby Boomers didn’t occur overnight, so why are our resources lacking in ways of helping for our seniors, including the disabled? They need help more than ever, what with our economy and health care lacking funds. Sure, I’m a senior and disabled with limited mobility. I’m thankful for resources, but we need volunteers too help.
Love Modesto? Helpers, are you equipped too really get in and help, cleaning seniors’ ceiling fans (most can’t climb), their ovens, refrigerators, moving furniture so as too clean under it? What senior in your community is in need, and what do they need? It isn’t just about me, it’s about your seniors. God blesses all, including and his seniors.
Lena Shirley, Modesto
