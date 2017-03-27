John Lucas: Civilian casualties unacceptable, call Congress and Trump

Re “U.S.: Iraq sought airstrikes that killed Mosul civilians” (Page 3A, March 26): The recent airstrikes in Syria, which are said to have killed dozens of civilians, only brings more terrorist against the West and death and misery for the people in the region.
The rules for engagement of the U.S. military might have been lowered by the current Trump administration. The article points out that these numbers of civilian deaths involved in U.S. airstrikes are the highest since the Iraq war was started by the United States in 2003!
Please call your Congressperson and President Trump. Tell them we need to stop the killing and call a regional peace conference, inviting all the parties, governmental and non-governmental, involved in the conflicts. Call at (202) 224-3121 and the White House (202) 456-1111.
John Lucas, Modesto
Comments