Vickie Killingsworth: Voter fraud is miniscule, except to those trying to curtail the vote

Re “Legislatures target voter fraud while admitting its rarity” (Page 10A, March 26): This article would be more accurately titled, “Republican legislators target poor and black voters.” Based on 0.00023 percent of voters in Nebraska they want to make voters show a picture ID in order to be able to vote. They claim the perception of voter fraud and lack of trust in the voting system integrity demands such action. Republicans themselves created the fraudulent perception. It is the perception that is fraudulent, along with their proposed and fraudulent solution. Unfortunately, many Republican voters care little for facts these days; they prefer fabricated perception to fact.
Vickie Killingsworth, Manteca
