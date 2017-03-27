Lee Adams: I’ll still blame Democrats for Obamacare

The Democrats passed it and blocked any attempt to change Obamacare. Both parties had seven years to fix problems to help those voters they so love. Obamacare was, and continues to be, owned by the Democrat party and “bipartisan” opinion writers in the media. I hope The Modesto Bee editorial staff will remember your stance and who is responsible when Obamacare collapses under its own weight and the millions you moan might lose coverage actually do lose coverage. Now that change to the ACA is no longer on the horizon, ModBee can bask in the victory and move on to the next Trump initiative you can oppose.
Lee Adams, Oakdale
