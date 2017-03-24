Connie Nelson: No sympathy for those who voted for Trump and now suffering

I’m having problems showing sympathy for Trump voters who are now complaining about losing their Obamacare. I’m having problems showing sympathy for farmers who voted for Trump and are now angry that they can’t get workers for their fields.
Last month one of the farmers was quoted in a Bee online story stating he voted for Trump because he felt it would help him if Trump eliminated regulations (I mean who needs environmental or banking regulations?). He said he thought Trump was just “talking” politics with his other promises. The farmer now is upset because he’s afraid that he won’t be able to get workers for his crops. Not one word of sympathy or empathy for the workers and their families who helped build his business.
Join the resisters to stop Trump and his bunch. I doubt if you would lower yourself to protest, but you can give money to the ACLU, which fights for all people regardless of financial gain.
Connie Nelson, Riverbank
Comments