Randy Little: Even at the last minute, Denham wouldn’t say how he’d vote

I called Rep. Jeff Denham’s office in Washington DC to express my opinion on the GOP healthcare bill and to urge that he vote “no.” First, because I felt the bill would not benefit myself and my family. Second, if changes were being “negotiated,” why shouldn’t the American people have an opportunity to read and evaluate the bill before a vote is conducted?
I asked the person who answered the phone how Rep. Denham was going to vote. I was informed that Rep. Denham hadn’t released a statement. At 2:15 p.m. Thursday, I called his Modesto office, because his D.C. office was closed. I asked again if Rep. Denham was supporting the bill or was against it. Again, I was told Rep. Denham hadn’t released a statement and that he was still waiting to hear from constituents. Thursday afternoon? Really?
Does he need one more call, or is it three more emails? Does anyone think Speaker Paul Ryan hadn’t asked Rep. Denham how he would vote on the bill? If it was as close as being reported, every vote would be important. So, why couldn’t Denham inform his constituents? CA-10 wants to know. Do your job.
Randy Little, Turlock
Comments