Myrna Wachs: Values that ignore children, elderly and the unhealthy are not my valley’s values

In answer to the letter “Denham has our values, priorities” (Letters, March 19), it seems the writer’s “priorities” left out senior citizens (Meals on Wheels), children (school food program), health care (24 million Americans soon to go without), education (how do you choose a Secretary of Education who doesn’t know beans about public education? – do I hear, “depends on how much money she donated to the party”?), breathable air (gutted EPA), Planned Parenthood (which doesn’t take a dollar of federal funds for abortion!) – just for starters!
Shame on you and your party for not protecting the poor, young, disabled, seniors and, in general, the majority of the population!
Myrna Wachs, Turlock
