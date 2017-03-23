Susan Robinson: Who will be blamed for depriving many of health care?

I have good health insurance that is unrelated to Obamacare. But I would gladly give it up for everyone in America to have universal healthcare. Extreme conservatives are now trying to make healthcare coverage unaffordable for millions of people. I wonder if Jeff Denham and other legislators have thought more than two steps ahead on this issue. Someone’s spouse with cancer will not get treatment and will die. Someone’s child with untreated asthma will die of suffocation. Someone will lose their best friend to untreated congestive heart failure.
Have you legislators considered some plausible dark consequences of your votes to make healthcare unobtainable? Extreme grief can motivate people to extreme actions. A person whose loved one dies due to losing healthcare might blame you.
Healthcare access is not just a difference of opinion. Take it away and some people will die. You will share some moral responsibility for that. I fear that someone who has lost the person who was their reason for living will be consumed with vengeance. Legislators should fear it, too.
Susan Robinson, Modesto
Comments