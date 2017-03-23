David Utecht: Coulter won’t contaminate the air or water, so what frightens you?

Oh me! Oh my! You better behave, you better not cry. It isn’t Santa Claus coming to town, it’s that dastardly Ann Coulter. She is only one person, so what are those generating all these vitriolic Letters to the Editor afraid of? Is she an ogre? Some think so. Is she hateful? Same answer. Is she a Democrat or a Liberal? No way. Does she have the right to express her views? Absolutely.
If in doubt about the answer to that last question, read the Constitution. It is a very informative document. The absolute best part of that is that it has stood the test of time with very few amendments. If you take the time to listen to Ann, you might pick up some useful information. It is possible, although for some it probably can’t or won’t happen. But hang in there. She won’t contaminate the air or water, and she will probably leave quickly.
For those of you that do get to listen to Ann, I wish I could join you. I find her an interesting person with some unique ideas that I hadn’t considered.
David Utecht, Sonora
