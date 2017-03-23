Francisco Reyes: Coulter will help replenish Valley’s hate supply

Hate is a multi-billion-dollar business, it comes to fruition through many forms, but in the end the message is the same. This is how the top 2 percent of the U S population is able to control the rest, and this administration is the best example. The top 2 percent convince the rest that if the very rich make more money – by cutting heathcare, rolling back regulation so that they can contaminate the water, air and food supply, along with cutting other programs – then somehow everyone will be better off.,
As hundreds of multi-colored faces started to demand answers from the Republican representative of the valley, Jim DeMartini and the Republicans immediately knew this could not be good for the top 2 percent. The valley started to run low on hate.
Fortunately for them they have found Anne Coulter. She has never been a leader or never inspired a cause that benefits humanity. She made her fortune by inspiring hate, hate for anybody that looks different from her, even if that person is struggling through hard times just like you are. Now she is coming to the valley to boost the hate supply.
Francisco Reyes, Turlock
Comments