Charline Cole: Bringing a smile to someone who recalls Maddox Brothers and Rose

Re “Nightclub in Riverbank saw country music’s golden era live, die” (Page 2B, March 19): I just want to comment on the James McAndrews Jr. column about Riverbank. It was wonderful to read and have my mother, Diane Stover, read it. She started telling me great stories about her little-girl days doing the bunny hop inside the Riverbank Clubhouse and how much fun it was to be there in the early ’50s. When she was about 5 or 6 years old, she sang “I Dropped my Dolly in the Dirt” with the Maddox Brothers and Rose.
With a big smile on her face and a sparkle in her eyes, she told me her stories of growing up in Modesto and the country singers who lived here or came to Stanislaus County. It made me smile and brought a tear to my eyes. My mother is 73 years young and to see her light up makes a wonderful day! Thank you, James McAndrews Jr. for your story.
Charline Cole, Ceres
