Kathy Conrotto: At least here, Obamacare is working exactly as designed

Recently, my friend’s daughter contracted pneumonia; she was seen right away and referred to a specialist, hospitalized, treated and sent home and is now recovering with the assistance of a home health aide who is being sent in to oversee her care. My friend’s daughter and her husband run their own business and are covered by a healthcare policy under the Affordable Care Act. So, what exactly is the problem with Obamacare?
As my dad used do say, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it!”
Kathy Conrotto, Modesto
