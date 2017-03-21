Floyd Allen Clark: Trump Wall will be pretty – pretty stupid, that is

A lot of people are talking about the Trump Wall as if it were a magic wand for keeping “them” away. It really is not a magic wand, rather it is a money pit. How many times have you driven down the street and wondered “when are they going to fix these potholes?” Well, the Trump Wall is nothing but one huge pothole.
There has been a net negative illegal immigration from Mexico since the Great Recession began a few years ago. Farmers are scurrying to find a workforce to work their crops. And yet we keep talking about building the stupid Trump Wall. One of the problems with building a wall along the southern border is that this country has more than a southern border. Someone having a nefarious intention would look at the wall on the southern border and just walk in from the North or swim in from the sides. But don’t worry, we have a wall on the South. An expensive bloody wall.
The wall is going to be pretty, he promised. Seriously that is one of the specifications Trump wants. Stupid, but pretty.
Floyd Allen Clark, Modesto
