Leonard D. Silva Sr.: Trump will give us back the America we remember

Those of you on the left are going crazy about President Trump being elected. You wonder why we would vote for him. That is what is different between the left and the right. The left voted for Hillary because they wanted the first woman president, just like they voted for Obama being the first black president. But with Obama a lot of us were hoping he would bring America a little closer together, but he divided us even more.
We voted for Trump for his ideas for America. This man who didn’t need to run for President but saw a need for someone to step up to a challenge; who had no connection to either political party, at first, that would sway him one way or another; who believed that our laws mattered. Trump is old-fashioned enough so that he remembers in the old America where there wasn’t a liberal around every corner trying to take our guns or open our borders to those who want to kill us or bring drugs in to infect our children. We look out our windows and see liberals not allowing those on the right to speak, but they spit on the First Amendment rights for themselves.
Leonard D. Silva Sr., Turlock
Comments