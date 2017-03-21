Marjorie E. Twohy: It’s tough to be both godly and wealthy, says the Bible

Re “Religious right preparing for political Armageddon” (Page 7A, March 9): The Bee printed an article by Sarah P. Stirling, stating that “66 percent of white Evangelicals support Donald Trump,” according to a Washington Post poll in January. I am a white Catholic, the granddaughter of many generations of white Evangelical Americans. I would like to refer my Christian brethren to scriptural citations.
“It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for a rich man to enter the kingdom of God.” Mark 10:25.
Let’s pray that, our billionaire president Donald Trump and his wealthy buddies can pass through the eye of the needle. Saint Matthew, quoting Jesus, tell the rich young man, “with God all things are possible.” Matthew 19:21.
Marjorie E. Twohy, Salida
