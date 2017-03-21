Arminta Braasch: These kids brought joy of Oz to the deaf community

I was privileged to attend a performance of OZ, present by the Lakewood Youth Theatre. Director Kaye Osborne, assisted by teachers, school staff and parents, presented a colorful, tuneful and thoroughly delightful and very special presentation. Fourth, fifth and sixth graders – Oh my! What a talented group!
What made this such a special production is that much of the audience was made up of the hard of hearing and deaf community. Thanks to very capable “signers,” they were able to enjoy the entire show.
The piece de resistance was the finale, when the entire cast gathered on stage and “signed” as they sang “Somewhere over the Rainbow.” It brought tears to my eyes.
At a time when school districts across the country are cutting music and the arts from budgets, it was heartening to see them alive and well in Modesto. Keep up the good work.
Arminta Braasch, Ripon
