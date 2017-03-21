Joe Reis: Western medicine specializes in cut, burn, poison

Got two CT scans for sinus issues. Big mistake, now have ongoing headaches, vertigo, sore throat and insomnia. Doctors don’t tell you about the radiation you’re getting, of course. It’s buried in the small print when you sign paperwork. Wonder who is benefiting from all these scans? Certainly not the patient. Guess it’s good for future business in the form of cancers and cataracts and the MDs with financial ties to imaging services. I suspect that cancer treatments kill you – the very treatments most Americans take for granted: surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.
I now call these three treatments “cut, burn, poison.” Run from western medicine!
Joe Reis, Modesto
