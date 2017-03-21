Steven R. Davis: If her broom has nowhere to land, Coulter might not speak

I have read the articles on Ann Coulter and I’m appalled that anyone with an ounce of decency would come to the aid of this vile and divisive person, much less pay her $25,000 to speak. Anyone who vilifies and categorizes Latinos as rapists, Muslims as rapists and terrorists and Catholics as pedophiles is not acceptable. Though her right is guaranteed in our Constitution, our right to protest her speech is likewise guaranteed.
So, we the people who don’t want a racist to spread her brand of hatred must protest and show our solidarity when the witch appears. We need to show our elected and un-elected officials of this county that we do not, and will not, tolerate racial and religious bigotry. It’s just unacceptable. This lady, my friends, is not Samantha Stevens from “Bewitched.” I don’t advise burning her broom, but we can make it too hot to fly. Get together and organize. Show the bigots they are not wanted in our community.
Steven R. Davis, Modesto
